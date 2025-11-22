Q4 EPS Estimates for FCX Reduced by Raymond James Financial

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.5%

FCX opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 45,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 45,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.