Q4 EPS Estimates for Prairie Operating Cut by Roth Capital

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Prairie Operating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Prairie Operating’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Prairie Operating’s FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prairie Operating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prairie Operating to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Prairie Operating stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Prairie Operating has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, Director Jonathan H. Gray purchased 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $187,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 675,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,973.87. This represents a 15.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Prairie Operating in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prairie Operating during the first quarter valued at $2,943,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating during the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prairie Operating by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 285,934 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prairie Operating in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

