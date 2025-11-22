Q4 EPS Forecast for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Cut by Analyst

Get Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN alerts:

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INR. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Price Performance

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.26 million and a PE ratio of -28.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Company Profile

