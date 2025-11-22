Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Holdings Trimmed by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,818 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $50,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $270,316.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,214.40. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 7,946 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total value of $1,488,683.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,745.50. The trade was a 51.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 38,118 shares of company stock worth $7,127,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.9%

DGX opened at $191.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.70 and a twelve month high of $197.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

