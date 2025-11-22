Range Resources Q1 EPS Forecast Boosted by Zacks Research

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Range Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Range Resources from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

NYSE:RRC opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $3,575,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 158,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 246.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 135,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 96,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

