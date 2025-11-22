Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 127.38 and traded as low as GBX 118.30. Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 123.50, with a volume of 37,741 shares.

Redcentric Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57. The firm has a market cap of £196.70 million, a PE ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.38.

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

