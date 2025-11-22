Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.6250.

RRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $137.56 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $182.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.37.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.38%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

