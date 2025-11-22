Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on REPL

Replimune Group Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 5,208 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $47,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,100.80. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $65,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,133.50. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 4,158,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 248,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,833,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,372,000 after buying an additional 237,185 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Replimune Group by 550.3% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,750,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,205 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 507.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,448 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 1,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 2,621,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,292 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.