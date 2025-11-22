Research Analysts Set Expectations for APA FY2025 Earnings

Get APA alerts:

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of APA from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on APA from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. APA has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of APA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in APA by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 6,096.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.