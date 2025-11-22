Research Analysts Set Expectations for POWL Q1 Earnings

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Powell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Powell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $13.71 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Powell Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.08 EPS.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $297.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.85 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share.

POWL has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

POWL stock opened at $282.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.22. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $413.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Powell Industries by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Powell Industries by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the first quarter worth about $2,152,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $780,090.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,201. This represents a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $955,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,618. The trade was a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.21%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

