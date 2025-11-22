Reviewing ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pulse Biosciences and ENDRA Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 1 0 1 0 2.00 ENDRA Life Sciences 1 0 1 0 2.00

Pulse Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.10%. ENDRA Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,062.79%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

77.0% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 74.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and ENDRA Life Sciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 1,259.55 -$53.58 million ($1.13) -11.51 ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$11.51 million ($26.45) -0.16

ENDRA Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENDRA Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -67.70% -58.89% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -396.15% -190.40%

Risk and Volatility

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pulse Biosciences beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

