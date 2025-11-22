Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSI. Benchmark increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.86. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $22.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $277.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 194,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,234.54. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 72,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $1,261,284.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 380,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,013.22. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 826,753 shares of company stock valued at $16,018,954 over the last three months. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.