Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,852,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 121.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,590,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,517,000 after buying an additional 872,846 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,321,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,278,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,078,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,649,000 after acquiring an additional 409,649 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAN opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 124.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $754.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.35 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 7.61%.Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

In other news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan purchased 276,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340,706.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,205,874.56. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

