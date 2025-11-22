Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.2857.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Savara to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th.

Savara Stock Up 5.4%

SVRA stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Savara has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Savara by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Savara during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

