Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 940.19 and traded as high as GBX 1,010. Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 964, with a volume of 23,710 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on STB. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,420.

The firm has a market cap of £179.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,015.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 940.19.

In other news, insider Jim Brown bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 916 per share, with a total value of £229,000. Also, insider Ian Corfield purchased 28,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 879 per share, for a total transaction of £248,721.84. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Trust Bank is an established, well‐funded and capitalised UK retail bank with over 70‐years of trading history. Secure Trust Bank operates principally from its head office in Solihull, West Midlands.

The Group’s diversified lending portfolio currently focuses on two sectors:

• Business finance through its Real Estate Finance and Commercial Finance divisions, and

• Consumer finance through its Vehicle Finance and Retail Finance divisions.

Secure Trust Bank PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Secure Trust Bank PLC, Yorke House, Arleston Way, Solihull, B90 4LH.

