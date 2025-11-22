Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.75. Selectis Health shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Selectis Health Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.26.

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

