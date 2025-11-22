SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.8833. SPAR Group shares last traded at $0.9026, with a volume of 115,896 shares trading hands.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPAR Group

SPAR Group Stock Down 3.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPAR Group

In other news, President William Linnane acquired 173,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $176,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president owned 190,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,727.18. This represents a 965.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SPAR Group

(Get Free Report)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.