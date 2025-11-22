Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.1150. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.1346, with a volume of 65,500 shares.

Sparta Commercial Services Trading Down 2.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.75.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

