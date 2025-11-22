T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on T Stamp from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, T Stamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

T Stamp Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of T Stamp stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. T Stamp has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). T Stamp had a negative return on equity of 290.04% and a negative net margin of 316.25%.The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T Stamp stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.23% of T Stamp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

