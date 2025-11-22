Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $1.16. Taitron Components shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 78,517 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Taitron Components Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is -87.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

