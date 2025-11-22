Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $395.0714.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research lifted their target price on Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Talen Energy Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $365.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Talen Energy has a 12 month low of $158.08 and a 12 month high of $451.28.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.90 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 9.83%.The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Talen Energy will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $756,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Talen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $9,266,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

