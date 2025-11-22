TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 40,481.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 680,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,871 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $114,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,353,401,000 after buying an additional 5,502,415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39,846.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $174,700,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $927,571,000 after purchasing an additional 960,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.46.

TEL stock opened at $218.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.87. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.18%.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock worth $31,380,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

