TE Connectivity Q1 EPS Forecast Lifted by Zacks Research

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the electronics maker will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s FY2026 earnings at $10.18 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

TEL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $277.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.46.

NYSE:TEL opened at $218.74 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $250.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock worth $31,380,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $8,958,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

