TerraVest Industries (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $109.60 and traded as low as $83.9260. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at $83.9260, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.
TerraVest Industries Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average is $109.60.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TerraVest Industries
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.