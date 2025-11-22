TerraVest Industries (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $109.60 and traded as low as $83.9260. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at $83.9260, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average is $109.60.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

