Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,730 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Wall Street Zen raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.31.

Tesla Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $391.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 260.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.