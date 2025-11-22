Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Position Trimmed by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600,981 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $333,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,218,000 after acquiring an additional 777,619 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after buying an additional 1,426,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,064.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $159.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.