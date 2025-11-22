Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,083 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $43,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.95.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $173.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.