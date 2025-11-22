The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.80 and traded as low as GBX 13. The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 13, with a volume of 65,025 shares trading hands.

The Parkmead Group Stock Down 0.8%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

