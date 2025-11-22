The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 513,358 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up about 1.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $311,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 283.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $290.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.23 and a 1-year high of $292.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.38.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,106,815.74. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,337,225. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,375 shares of company stock worth $10,374,006. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $313.00 target price on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.73.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

