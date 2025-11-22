Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 136.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.
Toll Brothers Trading Up 4.2%
Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.91.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toll Brothers Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at $17,533,880.45. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
