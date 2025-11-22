TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.05 and traded as high as GBX 0.05. TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.05, with a volume of 3,427 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

