Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 373.82 and traded as low as GBX 353. Tristel shares last traded at GBX 355, with a volume of 36,195 shares changing hands.

Get Tristel alerts:

Tristel Trading Down 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of £169.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 363.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 373.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported GBX 17.15 EPS for the quarter. Tristel had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Tristel plc will post 16.2974684 EPS for the current year.

Tristel Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.