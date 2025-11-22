TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

HURA has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on TuHURA Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuHURA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

TuHURA Biosciences Stock Performance

HURA opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. TuHURA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of TuHURA Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in TuHURA Biosciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 104,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TuHURA Biosciences by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 307,260 shares during the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

