Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Get Valaris alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VAL. SEB Equity Research set a $45.50 target price on Valaris in a report on Monday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valaris from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Valaris from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAL

Valaris Stock Performance

Valaris stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.65. Valaris had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valaris will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,655,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,950,000 after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Valaris by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,028,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,699,000 after buying an additional 229,956 shares during the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC raised its position in Valaris by 32.0% during the second quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 1,883,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after acquiring an additional 456,213 shares in the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,675,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valaris by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.