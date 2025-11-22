Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF $VFMV Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VFMV opened at $128.95 on Friday. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $112.97 and a 1 year high of $129.53. The firm has a market cap of $288.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.68.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

