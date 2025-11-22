Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF $VFMV Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFMV. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,661,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 307.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $457,000.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $128.95 on Friday. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.97 and a fifty-two week high of $129.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.68. The company has a market cap of $288.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.69.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

