Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.49 and traded as low as GBX 40.60. Victoria shares last traded at GBX 40.60, with a volume of 62,238 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Victoria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,210.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.

Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.

