Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,114 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $104,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 2,131.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1,048.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Stock Up 2.2%

VCTR stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $73.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Victory Capital

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.