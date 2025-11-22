Wall Street Zen Downgrades Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST) to Sell

Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Foremost Clean Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Foremost Clean Energy Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of FMST opened at $2.19 on Friday. Foremost Clean Energy has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 6.15.

Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foremost Clean Energy will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foremost Clean Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Foremost Clean Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Foremost Clean Energy by 35.7% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foremost Clean Energy in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Foremost Clean Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Foremost Clean Energy Company Profile

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments.

