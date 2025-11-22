Wall Street Zen Downgrades HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) to Sell

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HIVE. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Northland Securities set a $7.50 target price on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HIVE Digital Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $686.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.84.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 21.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

