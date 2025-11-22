Wall Street Zen Downgrades Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) to Hold

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

MEG stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $891.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.84. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.46 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. Montrose Environmental Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 44,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,082,764.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 316,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,621,452.59. This represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 569.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 95.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

See Also

