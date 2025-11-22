Wall Street Zen Upgrades CION Investment (NYSE:CION) to “Strong-Buy”

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CION. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of CION Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

CION Investment Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $511.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 1.08. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.39. CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that CION Investment will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CION Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CION. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CION Investment by 1,084.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 80,841 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in CION Investment by 165.0% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 237,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

