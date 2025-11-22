Walmart Inc. $WMT Position Boosted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 92.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 461,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,044,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock worth $14,241,903 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Walmart Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $839.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

