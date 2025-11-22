What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for Euroseas Q4 Earnings?

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Euroseas in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.32. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $15.15 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q2 2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Euroseas Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $57.92 on Thursday. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $405.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.17). Euroseas had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $57.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 387.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

