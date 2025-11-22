What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for FCX Q1 Earnings?

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti expects that the natural resource company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $39.81 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

