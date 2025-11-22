What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for MDLZ Q4 Earnings?

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.00 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

