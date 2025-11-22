William Blair Comments on BellRing Brands Q1 Earnings

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BellRing Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 18th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $29.85 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,885,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 104,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 60,538 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

