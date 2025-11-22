William Blair Forecasts El Pollo Loco Q1 Earnings

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 5.39%.The company had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

LOCO opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $313.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 495.3% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,231,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,302 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 451,575 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 214,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 190,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Stories

