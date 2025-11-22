William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for Block Earnings

Get Block alerts:

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Block in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Block’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Block Trading Down 0.1%

XYZ opened at $61.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Block has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,811,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at $42,871,680. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $78,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 253,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,988,290.12. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 61,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,162 over the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

