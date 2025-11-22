Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.79 and traded as low as GBX 0.58. Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.58, with a volume of 1,792,913 shares.

Xtract Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Xtract Resources

In other news, insider Colin Bird acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £30,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

